Police are calling on motorists to pay attention when using roundabouts at Warrnambool zebra crossings after a driver hit a motorised scooter on Friday morning.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Ross Hatton said a man was driving north along Liebig Street on November 3, 2023, at 11am when he failed to give way to two women crossing the road at the Koroit Street intersection.
"The vehicle has bumped the mobility scooter which has then fallen and hit the lady with the walker and knocked the walker over," Senior Constable Hatton said.
He said the woman using the walker suffered minor injuries to her leg while the other woman was not injured. They were both transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Senior Constable Hatton said the driver returned a negative blood alcohol content reading.
He said police were making inquiries as to whether the driver would be charged.
Senior Constable Hatton said long-time drivers in the city should be wary of the priority to pedestrians at zebra crossings.
It is the second incident of its kind at Warrnambool roundabouts in a matter of months, after a car hit a motorised scooter at the Fairy and Koroit streets intersection on September 4.
It comes as former city councillor Peter Hulin has called for zebra crossings to be installed as part of a Warrnambool CBD roundabout upgrade, even offering to pay for the white paint himself.
Warrnambool City Council voted to implement the zebra crossings on Liebig Street in 2017, four years after revoking the decision to establish them after community outrage.
"I believe this initiative and pedestrianisation of the central business district is possibly one of the most important initiatives undertaken by this city in the past 100 years," Mr Hulin said at a council meeting in 2017.
"It gives priority to pedestrians. Economically it will be a huge benefit to our city."
In December that year, thousands of people signed a petition calling for the then new pedestrian crossings on the main street to be axed as the council urged motorists to "give the changes a go".
