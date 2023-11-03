The Standard
Driver bumps mobility scooter at Warrnambool Liebig Street roundabout

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 3 2023 - 1:47pm
Emergency services at the Koroit and Liebig streets intersection where a man drove into a motorised scooter on Friday, November 3. Picture by Lillian Altman
Police are calling on motorists to pay attention when using roundabouts at Warrnambool zebra crossings after a driver hit a motorised scooter on Friday morning.

Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

