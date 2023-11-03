The facts are compelling. More than 120 houses short, number of properties for rent way under the state average, median rent has jumped an average of $100 a week in the past two years and more than one third of renters are in severe rental stress. This is a snapshot of Warrnambool's bleak housing landscape, according to a new city council report.
The council has revealed it is considering opening up land in the city's north-west where 40-50 pre-fabricated modular units would be erected for key worker accommodation and affordable housing through a lease agreement with a community housing agency for a period of 10 to 15 years.
The council-owned land was held as a buffer to protect the city's saleyards. But after the yards were closed in December 2022, opportunity knocks.
While the council is yet to decide the future use of the saleyards site, it is acutely aware of the housing crisis not only in Warrnambool but across the region.
Councillors will consider a report on Monday, November 6, 2023 and vote whether to back exploring the idea.
No doubt nearby residents will have plenty of questions, like what will this accommodation look like, will there be traffic issues?
The report calls for community feedback, questions and if pursued, a commitment to consultation.
It concludes the development of 40 to 50 units for key worker accommodation and affordable housing would "considerably ease the housing crisis and create better social and economic impact across the community and businesses".
This is the type of thinking we need to tackle the crisis. Businesses are struggling to fill job vacancies let alone expand and key services like health and aged care are compromised because there's no accommodation for potential recruits.
If anyone doubted the depth of the shortage, they only have to remember two profitable motels have been turned into worker accommodation. That makes sense to a point but as we have previously reported, where do all the tourists our economy also relies on, stay?
If swift steps aren't taken soon, the crisis will only deepen.
The council should be applauded for its initiative in bringing the idea to the table. This is community leadership, vision.
Even if the idea is explored and after extensive consultation abandoned, it will have been a worthwhile process because doing nothing is not an option.
Let the debate begin.
