An 'unpredictable' year of floods, fires and COVID-19 prompted 120 people to gather in Camperdown to re-think emergency responses.
The joint emergency relief centre exercise at the Theatre Royal saw staff from the Corangamite, Colac Otway and Surf Coast shire councils partner with multiple emergency response agencies.
Corangamite Shire's manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond said together the group revised a holistic approach to natural disasters.
"The focus was on communication and co-operation, so the community knows what tools are available to them and that they are not alone," he said.
"In the past we have worked on a scenario such as a fire, flood or gas leak. Because emergencies are so unpredictable, there's a need to be flexible and respond to immediate and changing needs.
"This year's exercise helped build the skills that apply over a wide range of contingencies, without getting tunnel vision on a particular scenario."
Mr Bond said managing an emergency was similar to team sport.
"It takes a lot of people-power and collaboration," he said.
"Like any team, it is important that we train and practice, so we are race-day ready. This ERC exercise was a practice match.
"Hopefully we don't have to use our skills anytime soon, but the reality is the next emergency will happen sooner or later."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.