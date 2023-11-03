The Standard
More than 100 gather in Camperdown to re-think emergency response

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 3 2023 - 5:00pm
A joint exercise in Camperdown saw three councils and multiple emergency response agencies join forces to revise a collaborative approach to tackling natural disasters.
An 'unpredictable' year of floods, fires and COVID-19 prompted 120 people to gather in Camperdown to re-think emergency responses.

