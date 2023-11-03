SYMON Wilde cannot fault the condition of his star mare Wishlor Lass in the countdown to the $1 Empire Rose Stakes (1600 metres) at Flemington on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Wishlor Lass scored an impressive victory for Wilde in last Saturday's Group Three Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley but the trainer admits the bar will be lifted for the mare in the Empire Rose.
"It's going to be a tough task but she deserves a crack it," the Warrnambool trainer told The Standard.
"We're really lifting the bar on Saturday. She's won six of eight - so she hasn't put a foot wrong in her career as she was unlucky in those two defeats.
"Wishlor Lass is fit and in-form and they're great ingredients going into a big race.
"She pulled up a million dollars after her Tesio win. There's no reason not to have a crack at the Empire.
"Her bloods this week were spot-on and I was really happy how she strode out in a track gallop over 1000 metres at Warrnambool on Thursday morning.
"It was her last bit of work before the Empire Rose. She wasn't asked to do much, it was just a maintenance gallop but it was good work by her leading into a Group One race."
Top jockey Damian Lane, who has ridden Wishlor Lass to her past two wins, is riding in Sydney on Saturday and has been replaced by John Allen.
Wishlor Lass is not the only Warrnambool mare in the Empire Rose. Wrote To Arataki, who won the Tristarc Stakes at Caulfield last month for Matthew Williams, is among a strong field of mares in the prestigious race.
Bookmakers rate Wishlor Lass a $9 chance in early betting markets while Wrote To Arataki is quoted a $23 hope.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.