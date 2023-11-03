The Standard
Symon Wilde-trained Wishlor Lass eyes Group One success at Flemington

By Tim Auld
November 3 2023 - 11:00am
Wishlor Lass, pictured winning the Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley on October 28, will chase Group One success on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos
SYMON Wilde cannot fault the condition of his star mare Wishlor Lass in the countdown to the $1 Empire Rose Stakes (1600 metres) at Flemington on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

