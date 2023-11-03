The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Adam Chambers-trained Duhlata to line up in 2023 Mortlake Cup

By Tim Auld
November 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Chambers is hoping to win his first country cup on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Adam Chambers is hoping to win his first country cup on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna.

YOUNG Grassmere trainer Adam Chambers has his fingers crossed he'll train his first country cup winner on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.