YOUNG Grassmere trainer Adam Chambers has his fingers crossed he'll train his first country cup winner on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Chambers saddles up Duhlata in the $30,000 Mortlake Cup and he's called on the services of jockey Anthony Darmanin to ride the lightly-raced five-year-old in the 2000-metre race.
"I've never won a country cup and I would love to tick that off my bucket list," Chambers told The Standard.
"My main concern with Duhlata is we've drawn a wide barrier and that doesn't help your chances.
"We drew barrier nine in a nine-horse field and I reckon it's a bit tough to win it from out there but I can't fault the condition of the horse. He's in great order.
"I would say Anthony is going to have to drop back from that gate."
Chambers said Duhlata had no luck when he drew a wide barrier at his last run in the Avoca Cup.
"It wasn't a good watch in the Avoca Cup," he said. "We had no luck there from a wide gate.
"Bad barriers can ruin you. Luck plays a massive part in racing and you need everything to go right if you're to win any race.
"I'm just hoping the luck goes our way. It's a very even field. I would say we're going to need a top ride from Anthony to win the race but he's up to the challenge as he's a very underrated jockey."
The Mortlake Cup, which is race seven on the eight-event program, will start at 4.47pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.