Telstra eyes new phone towers in Noorat and Orford

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 3 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:12am
Telstra has mooted new mobile phone towers in Noorat and Orford.
Telstra has mooted new mobile phone towers in Noorat and Orford.

Two south-west towns have been earmarked for new telecommunications towers.

Jessica Greenan

