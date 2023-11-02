Two south-west towns have been earmarked for new telecommunications towers.
Telstra plans to build the new towers in Noorat and Orford by mid-2024 after recognising the need for improved coverage in those areas.
Regional general manager for Victoria Steve Tinker said it was part of the Regional Connectivity Program.
"We are currently finalising land access and site design for these locations," he said.
"Demand for mobile connectivity is increasing each year and Telstra is constantly working to expand the capacity of our current mobile base stations or add new connectivity."
The design and construction of a new tower at Byaduk North is also underway and is expected to be completed by January 2024.
It comes after Telstra this year built a new 45-metre base station on Ayresford Road in Ecklin South to provide new and improved voice and data services using the 4G and 5G network.
That site complemented the Scotts Creek and Gazette towers which were constructed and switched on in August.
