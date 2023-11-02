Police are requesting information from the public after two men torched a home in Clovelly Court, east Warrnambool.
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an incident happened at 11.50pm on Thursday night, November 2, 2023.
He said two men were believed to have gone to an address in Clovelly Court and deliberately set fire to the premises.
He said no one was home and the damage was largely contained to one bedroom.
"It's alleged they broke a window and set alight the house. There's extensive fire and smoke damage," he said.
"Two men were seen running from the address. The damage was largely contained to one room."
"Victoria Police arson squad members will be attending the address today.
"No one was home when the incident happened but there is usually someone living there."
Anyone with information, or neighbours with CCTV footage of the two men who may be involved, is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 55660 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
