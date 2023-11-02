The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool man, 38, charged with aggravated burglary

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 3 2023 - 8:17am, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with punching woman driver to the head
Man charged with punching woman driver to the head

A 38-year-old Warrnambool man is in custody charged with punching a woman driver to the head and home invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.