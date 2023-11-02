Man charged with punching woman driver to the head

A 38-year-old Warrnambool man is in custody charged with punching a woman driver to the head and home invasion.
A police spokesman said a series of incidents started on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Warrnambool when the man and woman were travelling in a car.
Police allege the man punched the woman to the side of the head while she was driving and then grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the car to veer off the road.
The woman dropped the man off almost immediately and he later went to her house, where she refused him entry.
He went back to her house about 3am the following morning, where he removed a pane of glass to enter while the woman was present.
It's then alleged he made threats to the woman and one of her male friends.
The man has then gone back to the house at 6.50am, police were called, officers attended and arrested the man at an east Warrnambool address.
He was interviewed and charged with 12 offences, including aggravated burglary, assault and conduct endangering another person.
He's been remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, November 3, for a bail/remand application.
Police are expected to strongly oppose bail on the grounds the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to commit offences.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.