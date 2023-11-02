Driver caught unlicensed for sixth time narrowly avoids jail

A former Koroit man caught driving while unlicensed for a sixth time the day after his registration expired has been banned from driving for another 12 months.
James Aranu Richardson, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 2, to driving while suspended and driving an unregistered car.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge was stunned to learn it was Richardson's sixth driving while unlicensed offence.
"You are sailing close to the wind," he told Richardson in reference to a possible jail term.
"The law applies to you."
Richardson claimed he had given his mobile phone to his daughter and did not realise his registration had expired.
A certificate from VicRoads was submitted to the court which supported Richardson's claim.
He was convicted, fined $1500 and his driver's licence was disqualified for another 12 months.
Mr Lethbridge told Richardson it was his last chance to avoid a jail term for driving while unlicensed.
"You run the real risk of going to jail," he said.
"If you do drive it will be a contempt of court and you will go to jail,' he told Richardson.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.