The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Aranu Richardson caught unlicensed driving for sixth time

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 3 2023 - 8:15am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver caught unlicensed for sixth time narrowly avoids jail
Driver caught unlicensed for sixth time narrowly avoids jail

A former Koroit man caught driving while unlicensed for a sixth time the day after his registration expired has been banned from driving for another 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.