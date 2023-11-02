The Standard
Breaking

Warrnambool P-plater admits causing two serious collisions

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 3 2023 - 8:44am, first published 7:13am
A Holden Commodore station wagon was parked at the southern end of Russell Street before a drunk/bent P-plater collided with the vehilce. and shunted it 200 metres.
A P-plater involved in two separate serious collisions, one while drunk and bent which catapulted a parked station wagon 200 metres, has been banned from driving for two years.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

