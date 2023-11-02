A P-plater involved in two separate serious collisions, one while drunk and bent which catapulted a parked station wagon 200 metres, has been banned from driving for two years.
Dominic James McCosh, 19, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to two counts of careless driving as well as drink driving and driving under the influence of drugs, failing to have proper control of his vehicle, failing to report an accident and failing to exchange details after a collision.
His driver's licence was disqualified for two years, he was convicted and fined a total of $3000 and ordered to pay restitution of $500 each to two victims.
Police told the court that at 12.15am on October 22 last year three vehicles were legally parked in Albert Street near McMeekin Road in west Warrnambool.
McCosh was driving his white 1999 Holden Commodore when he turned into Albert Street on a wet road.
His two rear tyres lost traction, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with three parked cars.
McCosh drove off to his home nearby and he went to the Warrnambool police station about a week later.
He said there may have been oil on the road and he estimated his speed at 20-25kmh going around the corner.
He told police he didn't know what to do after the collision, was focused on going home and panicked.
Then on January 20 this year McCosh had been at a party in Dennington's Russell Street before leaving at 11.30pm driving his father's car.
He drove south on Russell Street, failed to navigate a stop sign and went so fast through the extension of Russell Street that when he collided with a parked car it was catapulted 200 metres down the road and into a paddock.
The car McCosh was driving pinballed off the victim's vehicle and into a tree.
Emergency services were called after the "extremely loud" collision and when police arrived McCosh was out of the car, bleeding from his fractured nose and appeared substance affected.
At the Warrnambool Base Hospital about 12.30am the next morning a blood sample was taken, which was positive to ecstasy and contained a blood alcohol reading of .169.
A lawyer for McCosh said at the time of the offending his client had moved out of the family home and was associating with the "wrong crowd".
He has now moved back into the family home, completed a road trauma awareness course and sought assistance through the Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre.
McCosh lost his apprenticeship as a result of his offending and has paid $7000 to two victims.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was "very troubling" McCosh had driven off after the collision with multiple vehicles without being alcohol or drug tested.
"Then three months later, knowing you should not have any alcohol in your system, you have a staggeringly high alcohol concentration of .169 and as well as ecstasy," he said.
"You have a collision of such force that the other vehicle is shunted 200m up the road.
"You are extraordinarily lucky you are not dead or seriously injured or before the county court being sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an innocent victim."
The magistrate told McCosh his driving was "staggeringly irresponsible".
But, he said McCosh had responded well, paying back the majority of compensation owed, done a road trauma awareness course and undertaken alcohol and illicit drug counselling.
"You've done just about everything you can to make good for your serious crimes," Mr Lethbridge said.
"This was an extraordinary wake-up call for you.
"If you were older or had any priors I would be jailing you today."
The magistrate said the community and young drivers needed to know that if they offended that there were significant consequences.
"You are meant to be double zero and you're absolutely off your face causing damage like this and posing a risk to the community," he said.
"You have avoided jail by a whisker. Don't be tempted to get behind the wheel of a car while disqualified."
