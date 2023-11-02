Kanil Thiwanka wants to be the man his team can turn to in times of a crisis on the cricket field.
Whether it's a crucial cameo with the bat or to take a vital wicket and turn a match on its head, the Dennington all-rounder is happy to put his hand up.
The 32-year-old, who lives in Dennington, is an experienced cricket journeyman, having played predominantly in highly-regarded Melbourne-based competitions since arriving in Australia from Sri Lanka in 2015.
Cricket had taken a back seat for a few years, however, in between stints with Endeavour Hills and various clubs such as Pakenham and Dandenong West when he focused on his Masters in accounting before making the move to the south-west.
Now three years into his stint with Dennington in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one competition, the spinner wants to see some premiership success after playing finals in 2022-23.
"I think we've got a really good team and hopefully we're a good chance to win the flag this year," he said ahead of the club's round five match against Brierly-Christ Church.
"We've got new nets this year and can train at home now. Last year we trained at different venues so now we can work harder on our batting and bowling.
"I think from this week we can start training from our club which is great for us.
"At our best we can beat them (the Bulls) this week and if we play our best cricket we'll go well. They've won three games but I think we can get on top."
Thiwanka, who describes himself as a "bowling all-rounder", has started the season similar to his teammates - quietly going under the radar.
He has made crucial hands of 46 and 39 at the top-of-the-order in tricky, low-scoring run chases against Allansford-Panmure and Northern Raiders and has been miserly with the ball, taking five wickets but controlling the middle overs with accuracy and consistency.
"I feel like my game has been pretty good so far this year, it's been a good start," he said.
"There are a few good young players as well in our team who are doing well. I think I'm the only spinner so it's important for me with my experience.
"I'm probably the oldest guy in the team now after Terry (Beks) so I am enjoying handling some pressure situations for the team."
The Dogs and Bulls will kick off at Dennington Recreation Reserve from 12.30pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.