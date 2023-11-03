Allansford-Panmure's Shiv Kumara says he will be playing to win when he comes up against former club Russells Creek for the first time.
The first-year Gator will face the division one rival on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in what looms as a top-two Warrnambool and District Cricket Association clash.
For Kumara, who played at Russells Creek for three seasons, a round-five victory is crucial for no other reason than to put his new club in the best position of winning a flag.
The left-arm orthodox spinner said the nature of a top-two showdown - both sides are 3-1 - meant the contest shaped as "a good cricket game".
"It is kind of hard, they are my friends," he said of playing Creek. "But again, if you think about cricket, it's just another game and I always want to win, whether it's Russells Creek or another team.
"I'll give my 150 per cent to win this one, not because of Russells Creek but because we lost the previous one.
"The main goal of the team is to win the premiership and winning the first few games is really vital."
Winning a premiership under the captaincy of best mate and brother-in-law Shashan Silva is Kumara's ultimate goal.
Kumara, who was one of several premiership Creekers to depart in the off-season, said leaving Russells Creek had been "one of the hardest decisions" because he had planned to take a break from the sport due to personal reasons.
But a call from Silva, who later departed Creek to take on the captaincy at Allansford-Panmure, was too hard to ignore.
"He called me and asked if I was still available, and I hadn't been planning to play but it's hard to say no to him," Kumara, 35, said.
"And I'm getting a chance after 15 years to play under him, I used to play with him in Sri Lanka under his captaincy. We won so many titles under his captaincy at school... so I said 'why not, I'll try'.
"There was no pressure, if you're free come and play.
"He knows my skills, when to use me and how to use me, it's easy to play under his captaincy."
With strong support from his family, the father-of-one has enjoyed a return to the game, slotting in seamlessly at a club he had "heard good things about".
"With the people and players, all the support staff, the volunteers, I've never felt like I was at a new club, I don't know why," he said. "I knew it would be easy but I never thought it would be easy like this."
He is relishing the opportunity to play alongside and learn from veteran bowler Ben Boyd, as well as senior coach Kyall Timms.
"It's good for me to play under their wings so I can learn from them as well," he said. "It's really cool."
After last round's seven-wicket defeat to Dennington, Kumara is expecting the Gators to bounce back against Russells Creek.
"It was definitely a bad day for Allansford," he said of the loss. "But I know the skill-set we've got, that's not what I expect, that's not what anyone expects.
"I know we can do better and I think the boys will do better this week."
