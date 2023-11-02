The Terang community is developing a business case to present to government highlighting the need for aged care beds in the town following the closure of the May Noonan centre.
The May Noonan Steering Group was established after the future of aged care in Terang forum in July, 2023 where residents voiced their concerns about a lack of services in the town.
The Terang Progress Association organised the forum in response to Lyndoch Living's announcement it would close the May Noonan aged care facility on July 12. The site is now under offer after being put on the market.
May Noonan Steering Group chair Chris O'Connor said it was working with Warrnambool-based consultancy firm SED Regional Advisory to research and demonstrate the need for aged care in Corangamite Shire, especially Terang.
Mr O'Connor said the initial findings would be presented at a public drop-in session on November 15, where it would also seek community views.
"We're asking the public to come and tell us their story about aged care in Terang," Mr O'Connor said. "What they think we need, but particularly, how they're affected and how they're concerned about having such little supply of that high-level aged care in Terang.
"This drop-in session on November 15 is very important because that local, honest appraisal of views is a really significant part of our submission as proof of the high need and the concern in the community."
He said the steering group would document local views, the submission would be used in further funding applications and be "a piece of work we can take straight to government".
He said the group would then apply for council and government funding to complete an in-depth study on business case needs which would "really put the case and the hard ask on government to fund some new high-level aged care in Terang".
Mr O'Connor said there was interest from an existing aged care provider in the region which was reassuring.
"We're definitely able to partner up with a current provider to take it forward," he said. "We haven't done that yet but we've had very solid interest in helping us take that proposition forward."
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she was committed to working with the minister and government in a bipartisan approach to deliver expanded aged care services in Terang, as quickly as possible.
"Our community, and regional Victorians more broadly, deserve a government that looks beyond Melbourne and supports aged care needs in our regional communities," Ms Britnell said.
The drop-in session will be held outside the Terang Co-op on High Street, Terang from 10am to 2pm.
