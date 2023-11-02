Police were called to a Warrnambool school on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after reports of an assault.
Sergeant Tom Morris, of Warrnambool police, said the incident was reported to police about 12.40pm.
"A couple of people were involved in an assault at the school," Sergeant Morris said.
He said the incident was minor and there were no injuries.
"It was nothing more than a minor assault, I understand between two parents, on the school grounds."
Sergeant Morris said inquiries were being made into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
He said it was disappointing behaviour.
"We're always disappointed when we get notified of these sorts of incidents - especially in the vicinity of schools," Sergeant Morris said.
Parents were alerted to the incident, which saw the school "in lockdown" for about 30 minutes.
"Due to an incident at the school we are currently in lockdown with all students in their classrooms with teachers," the alert advised.
"The matter is being dealt with and all students are safe."
An update revealed the school had been taken out of lockdown.
"Students and staff are all safe and students are now making their way out to lunch," it advised.
The school has been contacted for comment.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.