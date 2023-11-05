Some south-west surf lifesaving clubs will cap their nipper numbers this summer due to a lack of qualified volunteers.
As clubs across the region work to finalise nippers numbers for the 2022-23 season it was revealed Port Campbell was putting a hold on its participant numbers this year.
Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club's Georgia Copeland said it had 206 nippers registered.
"Registrations opened on July 1 and we've had registrations being processed since July and the majority came through in August," she said.
"Six weeks after registrations opened, there were a number of age groups at capacity. All are at capacity now.
"We would love to offer more places in the future if we can secure more qualified volunteers."
Ms Copeland said interest in the program was surging.
"Typically most children who live in Port Campbell and Timboon the majority do nippers because that's the thing to do," she said.
"Where the popularity is increasing is we now have children from Colac, Camperdown, Cobden, Terang and Nullawarre also participating, it's really good. It shows we're doing something right."
She said the strong numbers would prove vital in the lead up to an El Nino summer.
"It's really, really important not just for young people to make good choices in the water but to advocate and step in and tell other people in the community what is and isn't safe," she said.
"It's really important for locals to be able to comfortably share that knowledge particularly tourists visiting, especially in the lead up to a hotter, drier summer."
It takes 100 volunteers to run the Port Fairy Surf Lifesaving Club nippers program.
Port Fairy nippers co-ordinator Nicole Dwyer said the club opened its memberships in late October, 2023 and it was too early to confirm how many participants it would have this season.
She said it had more than 300 nippers in the 2022-23 season and was expecting to top that number this summer.
"Generally speaking we've been known to have really big numbers in Port Fairy but I guess people wait and see what the season and the summer looks like weather wise," Ms Dwyer said.
She said the bulk of its nippers were from Port Fairy as well as outlying communities including Hawkesdale, Caramut, Hamilton, Cavendish, Branxholme, Warrnambool, Panmure and Crossley.
"When you look at the postcodes that we do get members from, it's a big, wide catchment area," she said.
She said while its numbers did drop off after COVID, despite continuing to run in split sessions throughout the pandemic, she expected this year's numbers to increase as families lives returned to normal.
She said it had continued to run the split sessions and the club had partnered its teenage members with young nippers to help train them which also helped to future proof the club.
"The lack of volunteers has hit every club and we've found by having the split sessions we are training up the next lot of volunteers," Ms Dwyer said.
"Something's got to happen to bolster these volunteer numbers and if we keep these teenagers engaged it's a win-win for them and the club."
She said despite challenges with volunteers elsewhere, the club was lucky to have the number of volunteers it did, which were mainly parents and teenage members.
Ms Dwyer said it was important to highlight the program provided children with invaluable beach safety education and it "shouldn't be classed as a swimming lesson" with children having to comply with preliminary swim requirements before joining.
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club director of junior activities Travis Madigan expects to attract up to 250 participants when the season kicks off on December 9, 2023.
He said had 115 children registered and expected more to join after its final proficiency swim on November 12, 2023.
Mr Madigan said the club would consider capping its numbers this season but it would depend on the level of interest it received.
"If you want to deliver a very good program you've got to keep the numbers down a bit," Mr Madigan said.
He said the beach education program, held at Warrnambool's Lady Bay, introduced children aged seven to 14 years to lifesaving.
Mr Madigan said nippers taught vital water safety skills and given the amount of drownings in Victoria in the past 12 months, it was more important than ever.
He said the life skills included reading waves, identifying rips and currents and dangers in the water, while also having fun with their friends.
Mr Madigan said it was looking for age managers and anyone wanting to volunteer could contact the club.
Meanwhile at the Portland Surf Lifesaving Club, Margaret Beckman said there were still plenty of spots to fill.
"We have 41 nippers currently registered," she said.
"We usually see around 100 nippers registered closer to the start of the season. We start on December 10 and run a longer season than most other clubs from memory.
"We break for Christmas and New Year's Day, resuming January 14 and run through to March 17."
