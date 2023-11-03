The Standard
More owners list Warrnambool homes for holiday let

By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 3 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:11pm
More homes are being listed as short-term holiday rentals.

The number of properties being used for short-term accommodation in Warrnambool has soared from 313 to 404 over the past three weeks, new data shows.

