The number of properties being used for short-term accommodation in Warrnambool has soared from 313 to 404 over the past three weeks, new data shows.
The city council has been tracking housing trends in Warrnambool on AirDNA, and in recent weeks has noticed another 70 properties were being used for short-stay accommodation.
But it doesn't know what's behind the increase or whether that means there are less houses for long-term rental.
The council earlier this year passed new regulations for short-stay accommodation and added a $400 yearly charge.
Member for Polwarth and opposition spokesman for housing Richard Riordan said property owners were facing bills of around $1000 or more.
And for some owners of investment properties in cheaper outlying rural areas of the south-west, he said it meant being hit with the tax for the first time.
Mr Riordan suggested the increase in short-stay listings could be seasonal in the lead up to summer.
Wilson Real Estate's Luke McQualter, who oversees their holiday rentals, said they had seen an increase in residents listing their own homes as short-stay rentals as a way to pay for their own holidays as the cost of living bites.
"The financial pressures that have been put on owners, it would probably warrant them to cash in during summer," he said.
Mr Riordan said visitor numbers had grown by millions in the region but the only new accommodation being offered was short-stay accommodation.
Warrnambool is being hit with a dual accommodation shortage - not just for long-term rentals but for holiday places with the loss of two big hotels to make way for the new JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks stores in 2023.
"It's a perfect storm," Mr Riordan said.
He said the region had a larger than normal Airbnb demand but there was also a need for critical workers.
Mr Riordan said there was no incentive for investors to have a long-term rental property and the extra land tax was just another hit.
He said across most of the south-west, most land had been under the threshold for land tax - until now.
"So if you're a landlord, that's a $1000 land tax, $2000 to $3000 in rates and insurance...the bills are mounting," he said.
"It's a Christmas present. It strikes December 31. Happy New Year."
Mr Riordan said a constituent who purchased a "modest" investment property in a tourist area years ago as part of his retirement plan had always rented it to baristas and chefs but he was now facing a "massive" land tax bill on top of other increasing costs.
"He said 'I just can't keep it as a low-cost rental anymore. I've just got to put it on Airbnb'," Mr Riordan said.
He said self-funded retirees - who were the best source of rental accommodation - were now exiting the market.
"We're losing more rentals and no one is buying or building any because there is no incentive," he said.
