Portland's Keegan Gray aiming high after VFL grand final with Werribee

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:05pm
Keegan Gray (right) celebrates after kicking a goal against Gold Coast in the VFL decider. Picture by Getty Images
Portland export Keegan Gray is motivated to keep playing at the highest level he can after an injury-interrupted campaign with Werribee that culminated in a VFL grand final appearance.

