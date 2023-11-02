Portland export Keegan Gray is motivated to keep playing at the highest level he can after an injury-interrupted campaign with Werribee that culminated in a VFL grand final appearance.
Back injuries and a settled side limited the 23-year-old winger/half-back to just 10 VFL appearances this year.
After missing out on selection for the preliminary final, he was a late inclusion for the decider, kicking a goal and collecting 20 disposals in the Tigers' 112-93 loss to Gold Coast on September 24.
Gray, who has played 48 games for the Tigers since joining them before the 2018 season, relished the new experience of playing on the league's biggest stage.
"Just the whole build up to it throughout the week and just getting messages from heaps of people saying 'good luck' and all that sort of stuff was really good," he told The Standard.
"Just different to anything I've experienced before. I've played in a junior grand final but it's nothing compared to the level that we played on the day against a really good opposition.
"Just couldn't get the job done in the end but I think everyone was pretty proud of the efforts we made throughout the year to get where we did."
Gray is yet to re-sign with Werribee - which is still finalising a coaching replacement for the departing Michael Barlow - but is eager to continue playing in the VFL, wherever that may be.
"I'm still keen to play at the level just while I can, while I'm still pretty young," he said.
"Just play at the highest level I can, just keep doing it for as long as I can I suppose."
The former Portland Tiger, who plays his local football with Bell Park in the Geelong league, is keeping his focus simple for next year.
"Just play as many games as I can really," he said.
"Cement a spot off half-back, that's my preferred position.
"Just try and do the same thing that we did last year if I end up playing at Werribee again - make it back to that final and get over the line this time."
