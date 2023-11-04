A Warrnambool teen has bravely shared his battle with anxiety and depression in a bid to help others.
Harrison Cram, 17, was bullied from a young age at primary school.
He said it a very challenging time.
"I lost a bit of self-belief," he admitted.
Harrison said he felt down for a long time and was diagnosed with anxiety and depression at age 13.
The Brauer College student said finding a supportive group of mates had helped him see light at the end of the tunnel.
"I've found a group of mates who have been so supportive," Harrison said.
He said he still had days that were not as good as others but his mates were always there to listen.
Harrison, who plays football for Old Collegians in the under 18s competition and cricket for Russells Creek in division two, is raising money for Movember.
Instead of growing a moustache, Harrison has set himself a goal to run 75 kilometres in the month of November.
He said running helped him maintain good mental health.
"I want to try and raise awareness about mental health to kids my age and help break the stigma of blokes not speaking up," Harrison said.
He said his advice to anyone feeling down was to talk to someone.
Harrison said often people would be surprised with the response.
"You never know what someone is going through," he said.
"Nine times out of 10 you will be able to help them in some way as well."
Harrison kicked off his fund-raising earlier this week and has been blown away with the response.
He said he had a group of friends who were helping him raise funds.
"My mates have been my biggest supporters," he said.
"I've raised $1400 already, which I can't believe really."
Movember is held during the month of November and raises funds for mental health.
The charity's website encourages people to take four steps if they believe someone may be experiencing mental health issues.
The four simple steps - ask, listen, encourage action and check in - could be just what the person needs.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Emma House 1800 366 238; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
