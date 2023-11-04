The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Harrison Cram shares mental health story to save lives

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 5 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Cram credits his mates for helping him overcome a battle with depression. Picture by Sean McKenna
Harrison Cram credits his mates for helping him overcome a battle with depression. Picture by Sean McKenna

A Warrnambool teen has bravely shared his battle with anxiety and depression in a bid to help others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.