Eight prosecution witnesses will be cross-examined during an alleged murder case pre-trial hearing in 2024 over the disappearance of Wangoom man Chris Jarvis in mid 2006.
Glenn Fenwick, 59, appeared in the Supreme Court in Melbourne on Thursday, November 2, 2023, for a directions hearing.
He has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Mr Fenwick is accused of killing Mr Jarvis, then 38, who was last seen leaving his family home at Wangoom, near Warrnambool, about 6am on June 13, 2006.
Mr Jarvis has not been seen in 17 years.
On Thursday judicial registrar Tim Freeman set down a two-day pre-trial hearing starting on February 5, 2024.
That pre-trial hearing will allow Mr Fenwick's barrister Julia Munster to cross-examine eight prosecution witnesses.
The witnesses are expected to appear via video links.
Wangoom's Steve Johnson, 71, who was previously a co-accused charged with murder, but has had that charge withdrawn, is not a witness to be cross-examined and will no longer be part of the case.
It's understood the case will still be put on the same basis against Mr Fenwick as it was going to be put against both previously co-accused.
Ms Munster told the court a large amount of recorded material had been supplied to her and her legal team, including one piece of footage that covered 480 hours.
She said a full analysis of that material was yet to be completed but that would be done before trial.
Mr Freeman said he had this week listed a trial for July next year and he expected Mr Fenwick's case to go before a jury in the third quarter of next year in the Supreme Court sitting at Warrnambool.
It's expected the trial would last between three and four weeks.
Mr Fenwick has now been further remanded in custody until 10.45am on February 5, 2024.
He appeared in the directions hearing via a video link with the Metropolitan Remand Centre in Melbourne.
