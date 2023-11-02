The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Eight witnesses in alleged murder of Wangoom's Chris Jarvis

AT
By Andrew Thomson
November 2 2023 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangoom man Chris Jarvis has been missing since mid 2006.
Wangoom man Chris Jarvis has been missing since mid 2006.

Eight prosecution witnesses will be cross-examined during an alleged murder case pre-trial hearing in 2024 over the disappearance of Wangoom man Chris Jarvis in mid 2006.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.