A backlog of capital works projects means one council is starting the new financial year with $2.1 million dollars more than expected.
Corangamite Shire's cash surplus - as at September 30 - follows timing issues with two of its major infrastructure projects. That included a saving of $1,081,351 in expenditure from its Unlocking Housing program and $1,353,666 from its Port Campbell Street Revitalisation project.
Delivering on its large capital works program has been a chronic challenge for the council, which has been fighting supply shortages, soaring prices and worker availability. In its August 2023 meeting, councillors voted to carry forward $37 million worth of incomplete projects.
To help tackle the growing list of incomplete works, in August $500,000 of its $2.9 million surplus was also allocated to help deliver its 2023-2024 works program.
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said the challenges were not unique to the shire.
"It's not like it's money that's just sitting there, a lot of it is timing and the ability to deliver the workload, we shouldn't be too disappointed about carry forwards (and) we can look at in a positive light," she said.
"It's a reflection of the organisation and the challenges we like every other organisation out in society are facing around being able to deliver significant projects for whatever reason that's been."
