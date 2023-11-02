Just because you can't see the effects of global warming now, doesn't mean they're not going to happen. Mr. Littleproud thinks we should scrap the 2030 targets: "We don't believe the big hand of government needs to do anything beyond creating the environment." Under that scenario we could say a firm farewell to net zero by 2050, now considered by scientists to be totally inadequate to achieve safe global temperatures, but considered by Mr Joyce to be "utterly untenable". This from a politician in a party that denied and delayed for a decade. Yes it is expensive; so is subsidising fossil fuels, so are nuclear submarines etc.