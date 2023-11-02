The Standard
Home/Comment/Your Say

Letters: November 03, 2023

November 3 2023 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Gstrein deserves recognition for her contribution to the Corangamite community. File picture
Ruth Gstrein deserves recognition for her contribution to the Corangamite community. File picture

'Life-long community servant deserves recognition'

I took the opportunity in state parliament to pay tribute to Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein for her 20 years of service on council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.