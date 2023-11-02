The closure of a disability support service office in Warrnambool is "disappointing", according to advocate Jennie Trigg.
She said a number of people who had a disability preferred to be able to talk in person to support workers at a physical location.
Gateways, a disability services provider which has had an office in Warrnambool for a number of years, announced the closure as part of a restructure.
Chief executive Rohan Braddy said the service had undergone a comprehensive review assessing the long-term viability of services within the region.
The service will close its Warrnambool office and operate out of its head office in Geelong.
"The move will ultimately provide better outcomes for our participants in the region with key front-line staff having greater access to development and mentoring opportunities available in our Geelong head office," Mr Braddy said.
'We were committed to conducting a transparent and comprehensive consultation process, ensuring due consideration was provided to the feedback received throughout the consultation period to inform the finalised structure."
Ms Trigg said the office closure was disappointing because Gateways was an "excellent service".
She said while a lot of services could be delivered remotely via phone or computer, not everyone had access to those resources.
"A lot of our clients don't have the resources or they're not familiar with the technology," Ms Trigg said.
"I do find that a lot of our clients like to present at a physical location."
Mr Braddy said the service would work with every client to meet their needs.
He said Gateways would ensure clients had access to information and a range of options aligning with their unique needs and preferences.
'We appreciate that having a support coordinator located in Geelong won't work for all our participants.
"We aim to work with each and every participant to understand their individual needs and preferences, and if that means supporting them to find a new support coordinator within the south-west region, then we'll do that."
Mr Braddy said Gateways would continue to offer its kinder inclusion services, the preschool field officer program, the accommodation program and plan management in the south-west.
