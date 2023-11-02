The Standard
268 Lava Street, Warrnambool | House of the Week

By House of the Week
Updated November 3 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:25am
Two homes in an historic part of town | House of the Week

7 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 268 Lava Street, Warrnambool
  • Auction: 11am November 4
  • LAND: 2813 square metres
  • AGENCY: Harris + Wood
  • CONTACT: Danny Harris 0497 343 632
  • INSPECT: 10.30am Saturday

Scheduled for auction this Saturday morning (November 4) is this extraordinary allotment of approximately 2,813 square metres in one of Warrnambool's treasured CBD locations.

