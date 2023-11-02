Two homes in an historic part of town | House of the Week

Scheduled for auction this Saturday morning (November 4) is this extraordinary allotment of approximately 2,813 square metres in one of Warrnambool's treasured CBD locations.
The total of seven bedrooms comes from the main home having five of them and a self-contained dwelling containing another two.
Furthermore, the four covered car spaces are across two double garages.
"This much-loved 5-bedroom period home promises a blissful family lifestyle," said selling agent, and agency partner, Danny Harris.
"Steeped in tradition, it features 11-foot ceilings, decorative cornices, ornate arched hallways, lead lighting and timber fireplaces," he continued.
"The home's heart is an informal open plan kitchen-meals-living area, while the grand formal lounge and dining rooms provide plenty of options for entertaining."
Meanwhile the aforementioned second dwelling is "a free-standing two-storey apartment attached to the additional garaging at the rear of the building."
You can use it however you wish, perhaps as "a holiday let or for visiting guests."
Or if you're not a family, maybe do it the other way around and let out the main house.
Either way, the apartment is "fully self-contained with two bedrooms; one upstairs along with a kitchenette and balcony overlooking the tennis court, and another bedroom on the ground floor."
Yes, he said tennis court, which sits "amongst established gardens."
Another benefit is "the property boasts dual road frontages with a sandstone fence framing the main entrance from Lava Street whilst the Hyland Street driveway provides private access to the two-story apartment and tennis court."
That means you can treat them as two separate residences.
The property is actually "positioned over three existing titles in one of Warrnambool's most historic streetscapes.
"With views spanning across South Warrnambool and the Southern Ocean, Lava Street is in comfortable walking distance to Friendlies Society Park or Warrnambool's CBD.
"With only a short drive to the Warrnambool foreshore, walking trails and Lake Pertobe, the locale offers families or professionals alike the perfect central home."
