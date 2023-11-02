Temperatures are tipped to rise across the south-west after an "average" October.
The Bureau of Meteorology's climate team told The Standard warmer than average weather was forecast for the week beginning Sunday, November 5, 2023, as a high-pressure system approached Victoria.
"Above average maximum temperatures are forecast for the month of November," the bureau said.
The bureau's seven-day forecast shows Warrnambool is expected to reach a maximum of 21 degrees on Sunday, November 5, 25 on Sunday and 29 on both Monday and Tuesday, with no rainfall expected.
The bureau said the south-west was likely to have a drier and warmer than average November.
"This means the rainfall and cool days can still occur during the month but our long-range forecast is predicting the month of November as a whole to be warmer and drier," it said.
The bureau said the rainfall for November was likely to be below average.
"The Warrnambool Airport weather station receives 52.8 millimetres of rainfall on average for the month of November," it said.
"The beginning of the month is currently more likely to be drier than average, with close to average rainfall forecast for November 12 to 18.
"The bureau's seven-day forecast gives the best prediction of rainfall totals for the coming week."
It said October's weather had been average.
"Maximum and minimum temperatures were close to average and rainfall was close to average," the bureau said.
The lowest minimum recorded for the month was 2.5 degrees on the 17th with the highest minimum of 14 reached on the 22nd, which also had the highest rainfall for October with 40.2 millimetres recorded. The total rainfall for the month was 160.6 millimetres.
The highest maximum temperature recorded for the month was 25 degrees on October 21,with the lowest maximum of 12.6 recorded on the 13th.
The bureau said the windiest Warrnambool day recorded was an an average wind speed of 37kmh on October 22.
"The strongest wind gusts of 72kmh recorded at Warrnambool Airport occurred on October 21 and 24 as a low-pressure system and cold front crossed Victoria," it said.
