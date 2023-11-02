The Western District Playing Area men's and women's pairs championships kick off on Sunday, November 5, with the men at Dennington Bowls Club and the women at Lawn Tennis Bowls Club.
The entries for the WDPA's men's and women's fours championships to be conducted on Sunday, November 19 close on Saturday, November 11 through Bowlslink.
City Memorial has been conducting its A grade singles championship for both men and women, respectively, over the past couple of weeks, with the grand finals of each to occur on Friday, November 3.
The Western Region of the Bowls Past Presidents Association will hold its annual Christmas lunch and Presidents Cup event on Monday, November 27 at City Memorial Bowls Club which is open to all members of the bowling fraternity in the region.
As part of their commitment to the community, Dennington Jets have has got together with South West Sport and a range of service providers locally to organise a celebration for International Day of People with a Disability and will be holding an event on Wednesday, November 29.
They would be looking to run two sessions, to try and spread the numbers, as follows: 10am-10.45am and 11am-11.45am.
The promotion for the event is going directly to all the service providers and participants will book their lawn bowls activity through South West Sport.
The club will have volunteers on the day to show participants the game of bowls and assist. Bowling arms, recently purchased through a Warrnambool City Council grant, will be available for use as needed.
City Red and Koroit are the only unbeaten teams in division one, with Koroit continuing its great early season form.
Its win over Port Fairy last week was set up by a big win by Scott Boschen's rink, which covered the other rinks narrow losses.
Similarly Mortlake edged Dennington, with only Les Johnson's rink victorious for the Lakers on the day.
Warrnambool Gold returned to form with a demolition of Dunkeld, while City Red prevailed narrowly in the intra-club derby, with City Gold winning two rinks by three and drawing the other.
Timboon eked out its first win for the year over Warrnambool Blue, which has been on the wrong side of the scoreline in three close defeats.
This week's match of the round will be between perennial powerhouse teams City Red and Warrnambool Gold in a repeat of not only last year's grand final but the vast majority of division one grand finals in the past 25 years.
Early season form favours City at home but expect the game to be very close.
Terang Blue is the only unbeaten side in division two and should remain that way against local rivals third-placed Mortlake White, which has some key players missing due to the Mortlake races on Saturday.
Top side in division three, City Green, has a danger game travelling to fourth-placed Terang Red, while the other unbeaten side Koroit White hosts City Maroon in a game it will start as favourite.
In division four the favourite colour is Orange, with Warrnambool Orange and City Orange both unbeaten at the top of the ladder.
City faces a danger game, hosting third-placed Timboon Brown.
Dennington Thunder is alone at the top of the ladder in division five, the only unbeaten team.
King of the rinks last week was in division three, with City Yellow's Arthur Taylor, Trevor Phillips, Don Smith and Fay Duffield recording a 22-shot victory.
City Diamonds continue to lead the way in division one, having completed three clean-sweeps in their four games to date, to remain the only unbeaten side.
Division two looks to be an even competition with no unbeaten teams and all sides having registered a win. Top side Dennington Jets host fourth-placed Port Fairy, while third-placed City Rubies meet second-placed City Pearls under the roof at City. Wins by Dennington and City Pearls would start to spread the ladder.
King of the rinks for midweek was the division one Warrnambool Gold rink of Ken Knowles, Wayne McCosh, Robin Bayne and Brenda Hawker with a massive 28-shot victory.
