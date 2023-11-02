The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Bias on bowls: Western District to run pairs championships

By Gerald Madden and George Draffen
Updated November 2 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Baker lines up a shot for Timboon Maroon in midweek pennant at City Memorial on October 31. Picture by Sean McKenna
Peter Baker lines up a shot for Timboon Maroon in midweek pennant at City Memorial on October 31. Picture by Sean McKenna

The Western District Playing Area men's and women's pairs championships kick off on Sunday, November 5, with the men at Dennington Bowls Club and the women at Lawn Tennis Bowls Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.