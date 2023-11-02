Students will be given the opportunity to step away from their devices after a south-west school purchased a property near the Grampians to use for outdoor classes and activities.
The Hamilton and Alexandra College has purchased a 110-acre property at Mirranatwa in the Victoria Valley, a 45-minute drive from the school's two campuses.
It is the school's first acquisition of land since 1956 when it purchased Myrniong Homestead, which is used for boarding houses, an early learning centre, the junior school and an equestrian centre.
The Mirranatwa site is expected to be used for day programs, camp preparation days, year level retreats, curriculum learning, wellbeing and pastoral programs, weekend activities for boarders and solo overnight challenges.
The school's principal Michael Horne said the site would also be accessible to the parents and past students.
"Really it's a place for unplugging for our young people where they don't need their phones and can connect with others and a place that will facilitate human connection," Mr Horne said.
"There is clear and well-documented evidence of the benefits of outdoor recreation and physical challenge for young people.
"That close and ongoing contact with the natural environment provides the best conditions for them to be challenged, to grow and to thrive.
"This is especially important now as students' worlds become increasingly pressurised, fast-paced and reliant on technology."
Mr Horne said the site was selected for its proximity to "excellent" walks and canoeing because it sat between the Serra and Victoria ranges.
He said it was exciting to expand the school for the first time in almost 70 years.
"Across that nearly 70 years we've seen the benefit of making that leap to purchase Myrniong," Mr Horne said.
"We hope in 70 years' time from this purchase people will look back and say the same thing."
Mr Horne said the site was previously used as a "weekend property" that had a cabin on it.
He said students would start out their activities on the property sleeping in tents and with access to a main kitchen and dining area with plans to build small cabins.
Mr Horne did not wish to divulge the cost to purchase the property.
