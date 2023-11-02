The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council pushes sale of Timboon land

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 2 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:16am
Corangamite Shire Council will proceed with the sale of land in Timboon as part of the first stage of its Unlocking Housing project.
Corangamite Shire Council is one step closer to unlocking more housing in Timboon.

