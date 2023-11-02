Corangamite Shire Council is one step closer to unlocking more housing in Timboon.
Councillors unanimously voted to proceed with the sale of land for the first stage of the Unlocking Housing Timboon project at 5 (part) and 17 Curdies Road at its October 2023 meeting. The land has been confidentially valued by third-party company Preston Rowe Paterson.
The latest move comes after the council in August chose to publish public notice of its intention to sell the land, being a residential subdivision of up to eight lots and associated infrastructure.
No submissions were received, allowing the council to progress with the sale as required by the Local Government Act 2020.
South west ward councillor Kate Makin said the development - the creation of 30-40 new homes, a new local road through the site to Curdies Road and an open-space reserve - was gaining momentum.
"This is another step in the stepping stones," she said.
"It's great that we're getting further and further along with the process. It'll make sure the momentum keeps going and we have the right outcomes in the next three to six months.
"Having valuations of these done by the third party valuer was great and I look forward to reading the results."
Pre-sales and marketing are expected to begin by the end of the year.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.