A genuine love and passion for cricket has always bubbled away for talented teenager Fleur Mahoney.
The 14-year-old year eight Emmanuel College student still remembers playing Milo cricket in her early years and from the time she could pick up a bat has harboured a deep interest in the game.
So it's little wonder the young gun from Brierly Northern Raiders is already establishing herself as a player to watch in coming years.
"I played a bit when I was younger because my dad did and I guess in the last three or so years I've really gotten into it," she said of her introduction to playing the game.
"The passion has kind of always been there but I'm also interested in all sports. I just love the social side of the game. I love it because of the encouragement I give people and helping out batting and bowling.
"All of those things I really love, not just the game itself but I love facing the hard ball and scoring."
Mahoney, who has experience with the Western Waves program and is heavily into her batting and fielding, made her senior women's debut for the Raiders in the opening round of the WDCA competition, showcasing her talents with an unbeaten half-century against Cobden.
She said while she was nervous at the start she quickly found her groove and enjoyed the experience playing against older players.
"I feel like I definitely improved when I got more comfortable batting," she said.
"I was really nervous at the start, it was a bit intimidating knowing who I was facing from the other team. But I settled and did my own work.
"It was a really good experience, it gave me some challenges that made me push myself which is one thing I love about the sport.
"It makes you go further into your skills. It gets you to work hard."
The top-order batter backed it up with a classy 26 in the WDCA under 17 girls' match against Allansford-Panmure on Wednesday, November 1.
Mahoney, who is the cousin of one-time Melbourne Renegade representative Andrew Harriott - a great of the Northern District Cricket Club in New South Wales who also played for the ACT - said she was simply enjoying her cricket and not looking too far ahead.
"At the moment I like playing my own country cricket and just having fun with my friends but things like playing for Western Waves I do enjoy a lot too," she said.
