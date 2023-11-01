A woman who has served almost a month in custody has had her criminal charges resolved after pleading guilty to assault and drug offences.
Coleraine's Jessica Powell, 39, admitted in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 1, to possessing prescription medication, recklessly causing injury and twice breaching her bail.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Powell that a court-imposed community corrections order didn't work and that she had quickly offended again.
"There may well be some reasonable explanations, but this offending is not in the first rank of seriousness," he said.
"The offending is worth about one month imprisonment and that's now counted as time served.
"I hope you can get on with your life, get some work in the shearing sheds because the money is fantastic.
"You need to stay out of strife and out of the criminal justice system."
Powell was shocked because she thought she was going back to jail.
In July Powell, who was already on assault-related charges, was arrested after allegedly kicking a man to the head.
Police said she pushed a man off a stool and then kicked him to the head, causing a nasty gash to his head which bled profusely.
She was originally charged with recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, assault by kicking and breaching her bail.
Powell was already on bail for alleged offending involving assaulting the same victim.
