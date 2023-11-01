The Standard
Coleraine's Jessica Powell jailed after kicking man to the head

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 2 2023 - 8:27am, first published 7:57am
A Coleraine woman was sentenced to time served for assault and drug related offences.
A woman who has served almost a month in custody has had her criminal charges resolved after pleading guilty to assault and drug offences.

