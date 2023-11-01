The Standard
Thieves have stolen an olive green 1971 Holden Statesman in Cobden

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 2 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:24am
The 1971 olive green Holden Statesman that was stolen from Cobden late last week.
Police are seeking information after an olive green 1971 Holden Statesman potentially worth more than $50,000 was towed from an address in Cobden.

Andrew Thomson

