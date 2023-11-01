Police are seeking information after an olive green 1971 Holden Statesman potentially worth more than $50,000 was towed from an address in Cobden.
Detective Senior Constable Lachlan Barling, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the theft happened last Friday, October 27.
He said offenders broke into a shed in Curdies Street and it was believed the olive green Statesman was towed from the scene between 8pm and 10pm.
The investigator said the vehicle was of high sentimental value to the owner and had registration plates LGS-678.
When restorations are completed on such vehicles they are worth more than $50,000.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw or knows anything about this vehicle to contact police. We're asking neighbours to check their CCTV footage for about that time," Detective Senior Constable Barling said.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.