Dennington's Charlotte Wythe is relishing the opportunity to play more cricket as part of a newly-combined 17 and under girls side.
The 13-year-old captained ERD Combine in its first Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's 17 and under appearance on Wednesday, November 1 after round one was washed out.
Coached by Russell Moody and Ben Jansen, the squad featured six players from North Warrnambool Eels and two each from Dennington and Russells Creek.
The team took plenty of positives out of its first performance, despite going down by 37 runs to Hawkesdale, which was led by experienced duo Scarlett O'Donnell (33 retired not out and 2-1) and Hannah Wallace (33 retired not out).
Wythe (18no) and Rebecca Moody (12no) helped push ERD Combine to 4-77 in 20 overs before Wythe got the team off to a strong start in the field with an early wicket.
Several players later warmed up in the field, adding their own names to the scorebook with a series of wickets, catches and run-outs.
"It was quite good, all the girls, we were really talkative in the field considering it was our first time playing together," Wythe said. "There was some good wickets out there.
"I've known some of the girls before this but it's good meeting new people and new teammates.
"I reckon we're going to be a pretty good team."
Wythe said everyone contributed to the promising performance as they all came together to celebrate each wicket.
"It feels really good when everyone rushes in and gives you high-fives," Wythe said. "We're doing really well, we're part of a team so we're congratulating each other and trying our best."
Wythe, who also captains Dennington's under 14 girls team, "loves her cricket".
The Warrnambool College student made her country week debut last summer and is hoping to feature again this season.
"It's always been my favourite sport," she said. "I think I started Blasters around seven and started playing under 11s, 14s last year and now this year, 14s, 17s and some women's cricket too."
ERD Combine will rotate its home ground on game day between the three clubs - the first was held at Dennington - while a different captain will lead the side each round.
Moody said a key focus this summer was making sure players were having fun.
"It's certainly about developing the game and a big part of that is enjoying the game as well with your mates," he said.
In other 17 and under girls fixtures, Allansford-Panmure defeated Brierly Northern Raiders by 44 runs.
