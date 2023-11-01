A new volunteer organisation which diverts trees laden with fruit to people who need it has been overwhelmed with the interest it's received.
Since Fruit Rescue had its soft launch less than a month ago, more than 40 volunteers have registered to collect unused fruit from people's gardens and public spaces that would otherwise go to waste.
So far, 16 tree owners have signed up for the program, with other community members with fruit trees invited to register their address and share their produce.
Volunteers will gather for their first pick in November 2023 at a Warrnambool home with citrus trees, kick-starting the process.
The rescued produce will be shared between the landowner or person who registers the tree, the volunteer pickers and south-west food distribution organisations or charities.
Warrnambool Community Garden deputy convenor Courtney Mathew came up with the idea, based on a similar Ballarat program, The Hidden Orchard.
Ms Mathew and fellow Fruit Rescue team members Claudia Klunker, Mark Barling, Alex Stoupas and Joanne O'Brien developed the concept as part of the Leadership Great South Coast program.
Ms Mathew said it was "quite a journey" and the program that "came from a tiny seed" had grown.
She said the group was delighted with the community response to the new initiative.
"When you put something out there you're not sure how the community is going to respond," Ms Mathew said.
"We've been amazed by the way people have wanted to get involved.
"Coming out of COVID, volunteering is a hard space but this is something that people can pick and choose the times that suit them to give back."
One person who has chosen to join in is Warrnambool Community Garden volunteer Maggie Dwyer.
Ms Dwyer said she was excited to pick fruit as part of the new program.
"I think it's a wonderful initiative because we all walk and drive past trees that have masses of fruit around them," Ms Dwyer said.
"It's that abundance and now its going to be used it's a win-win for absolutely everybody."
She loves spending time at the community garden and being around like-minded people.
"I enjoy the learning," she said. "You just have to learn because you absorb it. There's some very good gardeners here and they're very generous. And it's good for the soul this place."
Fruit Rescue held its official launch on November 1, 2023 after a soft launch in October 2023 which coincided with the South West Volunteer Expo.
Fruit Rescue is a collaboration between LGSC, Warrnambool Community Garden and Permaculture South West Victoria
Ms Mathew invited anyone looking for a leadership opportunity to help lead the project this summer to get in touch.
For more information about the program, to register a property or as a volunteer picker go to fruitrescue.org.au or call 0481 505 415.
