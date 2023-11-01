The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency services units attend Camperdown crash

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
November 1 2023 - 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident occurred on the Camperdown-Cobden Road about 3.40pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
The incident occurred on the Camperdown-Cobden Road about 3.40pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday after a car crashed into another vehicle which was attempting to perform a U-turn in Camperdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.