An elderly woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday after a car crashed into another vehicle which was attempting to perform a U-turn in Camperdown.
The incident occurred on the Camperdown-Cobden Road about 3.40pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Jono Neville said the drivers were both female and single occupants.
He said the woman aged in her 20s was driving a Mazda CX-5 and the other driver, aged in her 80s, was in a Toyota RAV4.
"They were both travelling north and one performed a U-turn and failed to give way and the other one's collided with them," Senior Constable Neville said.
He said they were both "pretty lucky" considering the crash occurred in a 100 kilometre zone approaching a blind crest but both cars were significantly damaged.
"They were both towed away," he said. "Both airbags went off and both were towed away," he said. "They're both probably written off but that's unconfirmed yet."
Senior Constable Neville said one driver was from Cobden, while the other was from Camperdown but he wouldn't give any specific details which could identify the drivers.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an accident in Camperdown about 3.40pm.
"A woman aged in her 80s was taken to South West Healthcare Warrnambool in a stable condition for observation," she said.
"A woman aged in her 20s was assessed at the scene but no emergency treatment or transport was required."
A CFA spokeswoman said three CFA units, including Camperdown and Bostocks Creek, attended the incident about 3.39pm on November 1.
She said Ambulance Victoria was also on scene and the incident was deemed safe shortly after at 4.33pm.
Police units from Camperdown and Cobden also attended.
