Regional housing fund questioned in Commonwealth Games inquiry

By Ben Silvester
Updated November 2 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:37pm
The department in charge of the government's $1 billion regional housing fund had no idea about the program until it was announced by the Premier.
The state government department in charge of delivering a $1.15 billion regional housing program was only told about the policy five minutes before then Premier Daniel Andrews announced it, the inquiry into the government's 2026 Commonwealth Games bid has revealed.

