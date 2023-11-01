The Standard
Moyne Shire Council boss critiques state government housing plan

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:56am
Moyne Shire Council CEO Brett Davis has called for a greater proportion of the government's proposed short-stay levy to be returned to regional Victoria.
A greater share of government housing funds needs to be pumped into rural areas, including more from the proposed tax on short-stay accommodation, Moyne Shire's chief says.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

