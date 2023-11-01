Warrnambool Vietnam War veteran Doug Heazlewood OAM has remembered his fellow Indigenous comrades in a special ceremony.
The Warrnambool RSL acknowledged the region's First Nations soldiers at the Aboriginal Veterans Remembrance Day at Cannon Hill on Wednesday, November 1.
Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Rob Lowe Senior said there were 26 Indigenous soldiers from the Framlingham settlement who had served in various conflicts from World War One onwards, with more than 1000 from across the south-west.
Mr Heazlewood spoke about one of his comrades.
John Burns, an Indigenous man from Brisbane, was a bombardier during the battle for Long Tan on August 18, 1966.
Mr Burns was the second in charge of one of the guns in the artillery battery.
"It was very, very hard work to make sure we fired whenever we were needed to fire and we kept the fire accurate," Mr Heazlewood said.
"We kept it up and kept doing our jobs and one of the guys was Johnny Burns trying to do that."
He said part of Mr Burns' job was to ensure there was enough ammunition.
"Within 20 minutes of the battle starting, we all started to realise we were going to run out of ammunition if this went on for more than another 20 minutes, so we had to do something extraordinary," Mr Heazlewood said.
"We went up into the headquarters and we yelled out to people wherever they were sleeping, at watch or not doing anything, to get down to the gun battery and start man-handling the ammunition through the guns.
"That's the only way the Battle of Long Tan didn't turn out as a failure and Johnny Burns was one of the fellas that saw that."
Mr Heazlewood said Mr Burns was impressed soldiers, who were wounded from an attack the night before, got up to help "bandages and all".
"That was an inspiration to John Burns, he realised then that this was it," Mr Heazlewood said.
"Here he was, this was his job, he had a job to do. Everybody else did, we all did. And this was being an Australian."
Mr Heazlewood said when they returned to Australia, Mr Burns requested to be sent to the next battery in Vietnam, which was the Battle of Coral-Balmoral (which ran from May to June in 1968).
"They were the two biggest artillery battles that the artillery had fought," Mr Heazlewood said.
Mr Burns served in the army for 23 years, retiring as a Warrant Officer Class 2 in July 1986.
Mr Heazlewood also shared the story of another fellow Aboriginal comrade, who he did not wish to name, who was a bombardier and a radio operator on the regimental command.
