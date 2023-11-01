South-west women from multicultural backgrounds are less likely to attend breast screenings, new data shows.
The revelation comes from BreastScreen Victoria's participation 2020-2022 report (50-74 years) which found just 41.4 per cent of culturally and linguistically diverse women in the south-west were getting breast screens, compared with nearly 50 per cent of non-CALD women across the state.
But in a promising sign, the south-west had the second highest screening rate for culturally diverse women out of the eight regions recorded. The 41.4 per cent rate was also above the state average of 37.1 per cent.
Warrnambool clinic's Justine D'Cruz told The Standard there were multiple reasons to explain the findings.
"From feedback we receive directly from communities as well as from research we've commissioned, it's clear that multicultural communities often face barriers to health checks, including breast screening," she said.
"Some of these barriers include language, cultural beliefs and practices, or not being able to get there - such as lack of transport."
BreastScreen Victoria chief executive officer Rita Butera said the organisation was working to tackle the problem.
"We deliver a range of activities to encourage women from multicultural backgrounds to attend a breast screen including engaging with community at events in a two-way conversation and providing information in different languages about its importance.
"We also have dedicated language group breast screening sessions with support from interpreters as well as in-language correspondence including SMS and calls to clients as reminders they are due to have one done."
