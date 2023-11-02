A Port Fairy man gave his brother a second chance at life.
But the last thing he wants is a pat on the back.
Peter Auld, 65, is sharing his story in the hope it encourages more people to become organ donors.
Mr Auld, the youngest of six boys, didn't hesitate to put his hand up when his older brother Tony needed a kidney.
Tony had been undergoing dialysis three times a day while still working.
Mr Auld's mother Eileen - who passed away eight years ago - and another sibling were unable to become donors because of medication they were taking.
He said he had no regrets about donating his kidney 21 years ago and his health had been good ever since.
"The kidney I have remaining grows a bit larger (after the transplant)," Mr Auld said.
He said people often complimented him for his selfless act but he doesn't see it that way.
"I know I did a good thing but I don't need a pat on the back," Mr Auld said.
"Tony needed a kidney and I was able to give him one."
Mr Auld said he was keen to share his story at community groups to encourage people to become a registered organ donor.
"I remember a sticker I saw that resonated with me that said 'you don't take your body parts with you' but a lot of people do," he said.
Mr Auld said it was important for people to have a conversation with their family members if they wanted to donate their organs to save lives.
"It's a conversation people need to have," he said.
Mr Auld said he recovered well from his surgery.
His brother's health has also been good since the transplant.
He is now retired and volunteers at Western District Food Share. He is also a member of the city's men's shed.
He said he was glad things had changed a little bit in the past two decades.
When he was preparing for his surgery, he wasn't told much and the fear of the unknown was a worry.
Another memory that was on his mind when he was in the Royal Melbourne Hospital with his brother was an earlier visit to the Royal Children's Hospital.
He had been there for hearing issues and was surprised when the doctor asked him to lift up his shift.
Mr Auld said he was even more baffled when the doctor asked him where his scar was.
"They had me mixed up with another Peter Auld," he laughed.
Luckily he was able to set him straight and on the day of the kidney transplant, there didn't appear to be another man with the same name in the hospital as there had been years before.
Mr Auld said he would happily head along to community groups to talk about becoming a registered donor.
Everyone over the age of 16 can register to donate their organs and tissues on the Australian Organ Donor Register (AODR).
Registering to become a donor is important because it lets your family and the doctors and nurses know that you want to be a donor.
