A former councillor wants to know why zebra crossings are not being installed as part of a Warrnambool CBD roundabout upgrade, even offering to pay for the white paint himself.
Damaging plane trees are also in the sights of businessman Peter Hulin who says he can't understand why they are not being pulled out as part of the roadworks on Koroit Street.
No zebra crossing has been planned as part of the works but the council said it was something that could be done in the future.
Mr Hulin said the design for the roundabout at Fairy and Koroit streets went against the overarching plan the former councillors had for the business section of Warrnambool.
But the council's city infrastructure director David Leahy said the Fairy Street roundabout was outside the pedestrian priority area identified within the City Revitalisation Structure Plan and the City Centre Streetscape Guidelines.
"Intersection projects are being completed in accordance with the structure plan although all roundabouts are capable of having pedestrian priority line-marking installed at a future time," Mr Leahy said.
Mr Hulin said it was "beyond belief" zebra crossings were not being installed at the roundabout.
"You don't have to raise the road...all you have to do is put lines across it and mark it," he said.
"It's just paint, I'll pay for it. My business will donate it to the council. There's an offer.
"Do they want people to be able to walk across the street in legal safety or just doing the same thing they've been doing since 1950?
"Unless you think that standing out in the rain, trying to get across the road in between cars is a good idea, which is what we probably thought back in the '50s but the rest of the world has moved on from that."
Mr Hulin said the decision not to install a zebra crossing was completely at odds with the biggest infrastructure spend in Warrnambool's history when $15 million was spent making the inner CBD pedestrian friendly.
He said it was recognised throughout the world that if you had the opportunity you put in zebra crossings to make it legally safe to get across roads.
The catalyst for the roundabout upgrade was the need to rebuild the Koroit Street road surface between Kepler and Fairy streets.
But Mr Hulin said he didn't know why the plane trees that had been damaging the street infrastructure weren't also being removed.
"If you're going to redo the road, and they've now reset all the bluestone pavers in the gutters, what's going to stop the whole thing happening again," he said.
Mr Leahy said streetscape guidelines stated the council should generally retain existing tree plantings and infill street trees to increase tree canopy.
He said there was no current or planned project for the removal and replacement of plane trees across the city, so decisions would need to be made based on individual assessments of the trees.
"A program to remove and replace them would require a specific budget to be allocated," he said.
Stage two of upgrade works to renew the pavement between Kepler and Fairy streets will happen in 2024.
Mr Hulin also questioned why glass bins hadn't been installed alongside council's rubbish and recycling bins.
He said the reason glass bins were introduced to homes was because when broken glass was in the recycling bin it contaminated the whole contents and everything then had to go to landfill.
Mr Leahy said the public glass bins were not part of the current waste strategy or within the budget of the waste program and would require additional investment as well as running the risk of high levels of contamination.
But he said that over time, the council would look at the impact of the Container Deposit Scheme - which kicked off on November 1 - and whether public bin arrangements needed to be reviewed.
