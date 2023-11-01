THE Warrnambool Show attracted 80 entries in the sheep section, with 10 breeds of sheep represented.
Fourteen different exhibitors entered the section with Mortlake's Kane Hildred's Corridale Ram winning the Kevin Ludeman Memorial Sheep of the Show.
Sheep Show winners:
BORDER LEICESTER
Champion Ram, Ewe and Group: Wright "Pebblestone" Macclesfield S.A
CHEVIOT
Champion Ram, Ewe and Group: Wilkinson "Spion Kop" Wangoom.
CORRIEDALE
Champion Ram and Ewe: Hildred and Leahy "Boonong" Mortlake.
ENGLISH LEICESTER
Champion Ram and Ewe: Shalders "Willow Drive" Grassmere.
HAMPSHIRE DOWN
Champion Ram and Ewe: Hildred and Leahy "Boonong" Mortlake.
Group: Hawke "South Port" Devon Meadows.
POLL DORSET
Champion Ram, Ewe and Group: Price "Moora Hills" Broadwater.
ROMNEY
Champion Ram, Ewe and Brewer Memorial: Bligh "Killmery" Grassmere.
Group: Wright "Pebblestone" Macclesfield S.A
SOUTHDOWN
Champion Ram and Ewe: Knight "Lansdale" Meredith.
SOUTH SUFFOLK
Champion Ram, Ewe and Group: Shalders "Willow Drive" Grassmere.
WHITE SUFFOLK
Champion Ram, Ewe and Group: Lehmann " Glentanna" Caramut.
INTERBREED AWARDS
Long Wool Group: Wright - Romney.
Short Wool Group: Shalders - South Suffolk.
Long Wool Ram: Hildred & Leahy - Corriedale
Long Wool Ewe: Bligh - Romney.
Long Wool Sheep: Hildred & Leahy - Corriedale Ram.
Short Wool Ram & Ewe: Knight - Southdown.
Short Wool Sheep: Knight - Southdown Ewe.
"Georgie Crowe Memorial" All Breeds Group: Shalders - South Suffolk.
"Kevin Ludeman Memorial" All Breeds Sheep: Hildred and Leahy - Corriedale Ram
