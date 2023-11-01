A new bush kinder, bike track and shelter could be on the books for Cobden students as part of an eight year plan.
Cobden Tech School curriculum leader Narelle Holliday said there were big plans for its lease of 2.60 hectares of the nearby racecourse reserve nicknamed 'The Block'.
The land is used for growing vineyards, olive groves, its wetland area and a memorial garden, which provides students with opportunities to learn about horticulture in those specialist areas.
"In this first year it's just about reducing the amount of weeds and regaining access," she said.
"The second year is to re-establish the bike track. We obtained funding for 40 mountain bikes, so if we can develop a mountain bike track in the bush block, the kids can learn those skills and practice on-site in their physical education classes.
"We would like to - in about year five - put an environmentally friendly toilet in there. We'd also like to re-engage with the nearby kinder. The kindergarten could use the bush block as a bush kinder.
"From there it's to just keep improving it. That could include putting in another bush track, the kindergarten might come up with some ideas too for what the kids would like.
"By the end of 2029 we hope it would be a place where the students and community just love to go to."
It comes as the school's lease of 'The Block' was extended for five years at Corangamite Shire Council's October meeting.
Ms Holliday said it was a welcome outcome for a beloved school asset.
"It's exciting to be able to continue the work over there with the students," she said.
"They really engage with it and it's great to be able to go there and teach students about the natural environment, local flora and fauna and it's good to be able to do that real-world enterprise stuff with them."
