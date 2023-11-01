A lifestyle block at Bushfield previously deemed too small to build on could now become the new owner's slice of paradise.
Moyne Shire Council's C70 planning amendment lowers the minimum lot size in Bushfield from 40 hectares to 15 hectares.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said he was pleased the amendment had been approved.
"Lifestyle blocks have become a lot more popular in recent years but there hasn't been a lot on offer where people can build," he said.
"It's great that there will be some areas where people can build on these blocks but there is still a lot of land in other areas where people can't build."
The amendment comes after Moyne Shire councillors were divided on whether to approve a number of planning applications from people wanting to build on farming land.
In June 2021, Cr Jim Doukas voted against an officer recommendation to knock back an application to build on farming land at Koroit.
He said more people wanted to move out of cities and they needed somewhere to live.
He said real estate agents had people looking for parcels of land, people were looking to exit cities and employers were desperate for more skilled workers.
"We're trying to get workers ... we can't get any. Maybe it's because you can't get a house to live in. Who wants to live in a dairy farm in a tent."
Mr Harris said the changes meant there was the potential to build on Philmore Park at Bushfield, which offers 16.1 hectares of highly sought after farm land.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said he supported changes that helped address the region's housing shortage.
"There's not a lot of land available in the shire for people to build on," Cr Smith said.
"I'm happy to support anything that we can do to release that land."
Cr Smith said councillors often had to make difficult decisions about whether to allow homes to built on farming land.
Philmore Park is being sold via expressions of interest with Harris and Wood.
It has a price guide of $800,000 to $850,000.
