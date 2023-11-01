Countbacks will be held in November and December, 2023, to determine vacant Glenelg Shire councillor positions after Jayden Smith and Chrissy Hawker resigned.
The Victorian Electoral Commission will conduct the countback for Cr Smith's position on Monday, November 20 at 10am.
Cr Smith cited problematic behaviour by other councillors as the reason he left last month.
This will be followed by the countback for Cr Hawker's position on Monday, December 4 at 10am. At the time of her resignation just days after Cr Smith, she did not divulge the reason for leaving.
The vacancies will be filled by countbacks of all formal votes from the 2020 Glenelg Shire Council election with the votes redistributed to candidates who were unsuccessful that year but are still eligible to be elected.
The successful candidates must achieve a proportion of votes known as a quota.
Election manager Sally Leung said if the quota wasn't met the candidate with the highest number of countback votes would be elected.
Each countback will be available to watch online from 9.30am at vec.vic.gov.au.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.