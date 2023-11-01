The Standard
Victorian Electoral Commission to conduct councillor countbacks

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 1 2023 - 12:00pm
A countback has been announced for two vacant councillor positions at Glenelg Shire council.
Countbacks will be held in November and December, 2023, to determine vacant Glenelg Shire councillor positions after Jayden Smith and Chrissy Hawker resigned.

