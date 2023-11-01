Meth dealer being assessed for corrections order after 50 days in jail

A Hamilton methamphetamine dealer is expected to be sentenced to another community corrections order after spending 49 days in custody.
Sarah Jane Oswald, 41, of Dean Court, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 1, in relation to four police cases.
Her charges included two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, as well as drug driving, speeding (127kmh), possessing GHB, cocaine and other illicit and prescription drugs, dealing in the proceeds of crime and breaching her bail conditions.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge ordered that Oswald be assessed for her suitability to undertake another CCO.
She will be sentenced in the Warrnambool court on Thursday.
The magistrate told Oswald that if he found suitable for a CCO, she could expect to be released from custody on Thursday.
She was warned not to go out on a bender when released, to not use illicit drugs and not committ further crimes as any of those behaviours would only see her back in custody.
Police said that in May Oswald was caught driving at 127kmh and tested positive for meth use.
Then on June 27 this year members of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit executed a warrant at her address.
She was arrested, interviewed and charged with trafficking meth and possessing GHB.
At 8.10am on a day in mid September police officers went back to Oswald's Dean Court address and executed another warrant, finding an array of small amounts of illicit drugs and prescription medication as well as drug paraphernalia.
There were blister packs of prescription medication, small amounts of meth, cocaine and cannabis, an ice pipe and $70 in cash, tick lists and messages relating to trafficking meth on her mobile phone.
There were text messages from a large number of known Hamilton district drug users to and from Oswald.
In one message she claimed she had spent $50,000 on drugs.
Oswald told officers taking meth made her "feel like an astronaut in the ocean" and allowed her to forget about reality.
In 2021 Oswald was placed on a community corrections order after admitting to dealing meth.
Lawyer Tom Edwards submitted his client had family responsibilities and needed support to get off drugs.
Oswald has also been withdrawing from drug use and it was her first time in police custody.
