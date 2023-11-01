The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Hamilton's Sarah Oswald assessed for CCO after trafficking meth

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 2 2023 - 7:17am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meth dealer being assessed for corrections order after 50 days in jail
Meth dealer being assessed for corrections order after 50 days in jail

A Hamilton methamphetamine dealer is expected to be sentenced to another community corrections order after spending 49 days in custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.