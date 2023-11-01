The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Seismic testing could 'decimate crayfish stock' in south-west

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
November 1 2023 - 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Off the Boat Port Fairy's Ken Schwarzenberg, pictured with Tex Allerby, has grave concerns about seismic testing. Picture by Sean McKenna
Off the Boat Port Fairy's Ken Schwarzenberg, pictured with Tex Allerby, has grave concerns about seismic testing. Picture by Sean McKenna

Seismic testing could decimate the seafood industry in the south-west, according to Port Fairy cray fisherman Ken Schwarzenberg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.