Seismic testing could decimate the seafood industry in the south-west, according to Port Fairy cray fisherman Ken Schwarzenberg.
US oil and multinational ConocoPhillips plans to conduct testing across thousands of square kilometres of ocean floor off the coast of Port Fairy, Warrnambool and Port Campbell as soon as late 2023.
He has been fishing for 45 years and believes the testing is one of the biggest threats to the industry he has seen.
Mr Schwarzenberg said research conducted in Western Australia showed testing had negative impacts on crayfish.
"It confuses the crayfish and it can kill them," he said.
"It will affect the sharks too."
Mr Schwarzenberg said he didn't believe it would only affect a small area.
"You can't tell me it will only affect a small area - once this happens - everything will be affected.
"It will deplete the stocks for sure."
Mr Schwarzenberg has joined a growing number of people protesting against the testing.
But he believes the pleas are falling on deaf ears.
"We can protest all we want but they've already made up their mind," Mr Schrwarzenberg said.
Mr Schwarzenberg said it was extremely disappointing there was another threat to the industry.
"We've had the abalone virus and little things like that but we've basically come through that," he said.
Mr Schwarzenberg said the number of people purchasing fresh seafood had declined in 2023.
He said he believed the rising cost of living was playing a factor.
"It's been up and down but sales haven't been as good as last year," Mr Schwarzenberg said.
He said he hoped people would be keen to purchase crayfish when the season kicked off on November 15.
In July hundreds of people attended a protest against seismic testing in Port Fairy.
Fight for the Bight Port Fairy spokesman Ben Druitt said people power could put a stop to a proposed testing program.
"CCG is a multinational company that plans to seismic blast as close as they are legally possible to our coastline," Mr Druitt said.
"The damage blasting has done to our ocean over time is largely unknown."
Mr Druitt said pressure from community members would lead to scrutiny of the potential impacts.
He said there was an acronym used in the industry regarding damage to the ocean - ALARP - which stands for As Low As Reasonably Practical.
"Who decides what low is?" Mr Druitt asked.
"How about zero - that's the amount of damage they would do if they didn't do it."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.