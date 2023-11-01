The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Flights could see Chinese students return to Warrnambool uni campus

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
November 1 2023 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh hopes daily flights from China to Melbourne will encourage more people to study in the city.
Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh hopes daily flights from China to Melbourne will encourage more people to study in the city.

Daily flights from China to Melbourne would go a long way towards encouraging more international students to study in Warrnambool, according to the head of the city's Deakin University campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.