Daily flights from China to Melbourne would go a long way towards encouraging more international students to study in Warrnambool, according to the head of the city's Deakin University campus.
Alistair McCosh said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the number of international students choosing to study at the campus.
"We've got just a handful of Chinese students studying in Warrnambool," Mr McCosh said.
"Obviously the COVID pandemic curtailed that."
Mr McCosh said the university had ramped up its efforts to attract more international students.
He said he believed the recently-announced daily flights would help.
"Any opportunity that allows international students to have better access to Australia is always a positive for us," Mr McCosh said.
"We have an international strategy which includes China and our China marketing office is promoting Deakin to a variety of different audiences."
Mr McCosh said the three courses that attracted the most international students were marine science, nursing and education.
The Standard reported earlier this year Deakin in Warrnambool welcomed back about 40 international students in 2023.
The students hail from India, the United States of America, south-east Asia and Europe.
Mr McCosh said the goal was to have 100 international students enrolled at the campus.
"I think we will see a significant uplift in 2024," he said.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he also hoped the city would see a return of Melbourne to Warrnambool flights.
He said a service to the city was "critical for growth".
"Moving forward we would really like a service to come back to Warrnambool," he said.
"It would also attract professionals to the city by cutting down the commute time."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.