WARRNAMBOOL trainer Jane Baker has high hopes her lightly-raced galloper Sir Cuthbert will run well in a maiden at his home track on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
Sir Cuthbert lines up against 10 rivals in the $37,500 race over 2000 metres.
Baker has booked Warrnambool-based jockey Melissa Julius for the ride on the four-year-old.
"I think this race really suits Sir Cuthbert," Baker told The Standard.
"Sir Cuthbert has had two runs in this campaign. He put the writing on the wall for an up-coming win with a second-placing at Horsham last month.
"It's been all about time with Sir Cuthbert. I've known all along he's going to be a stayer but we've had to give him time to get over distance. We couldn't rush him.
"His Horsham run last time was full of merit as it was the first time we've ran him over ground. He's improved with that run under his belt.
"I'm pretty confident he'll be suited to the 2000 metres on Thursday and will appreciate races over more ground in the future. I think going forward a race like next year's Jericho Cup may be on the cards for Sir Cuthbert."
Baker, who had an open day for prospective clients at her on-course Warrnambool stables on Sunday, October 29, was happy with the response to the event.
"We had more than 30 people turn up," she said. "We did a bit of business selling shares into a couple of two-year-old (horses) and we've still got other people who are interested in shares in other horses.
"It was refreshing to see new people to the industry turning up and asking questions about racing."
Thursday's eight-race program starts at 1.30pm and the last is at 5pm. The running rail is out 8.5 metres for the entire course.
