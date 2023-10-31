The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Sir Cuthbert to race for Jane Baker at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
Updated November 1 2023 - 11:53am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Melissa Julius (pictured) will ride for horse trainer Jane Baker at Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady
Jockey Melissa Julius (pictured) will ride for horse trainer Jane Baker at Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Jane Baker has high hopes her lightly-raced galloper Sir Cuthbert will run well in a maiden at his home track on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.