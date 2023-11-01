He wishes he was still playing but for Jordie McKenzie coaching is the next best thing.
The Terang Mortlake export, who played 79 AFL games for Melbourne, was recently appointed coach of VAFA premier-grade outfit Collegians after two years as a senior assistant and one as the mentor of the under 23 side (2021).
The 33-year-old steps into his first senior coaching role after former Melbourne AFL teammate and close friend Jared Rivers retired following Collegians' 2023 flag.
"I'm looking forward to it," McKenzie told The Standard of his appointment.
"I've been at the club for three years now which is good. Initially I went there with my good mate Jared Rivers and John Meesen as well.
"Me and John were both assistant coaches and really enjoyed it, it's been good fun. Good club, good bunch of boys, made some good strides over the last few years and obviously had a really successful year the season just gone...
"(I'm) looking forward to hopefully contributing to the success we've had."
McKenzie, who was delisted by the Demons at the end of the 2015 season, had a stint with South Adelaide in the SANFL before returning home to Hampden league club Terang Mortlake in 2018 as a playing-assistant coach.
In a 2019 practice match with the Bloods he was concussed after a head knock and because of his history of concussions he heeded medical advice and retired.
McKenzie said he had wanted to stay involved in the sport.
"I've always been passionate about footy," he said.
"To be honest if I had it my way I'd still be playing. Unfortunately I can't play anymore but the next best thing is probably staying involved so that's what I've done since I finished up.
"I've stayed involved each year since which has been good. Not quite as good as playing, I won't pretend it is but at the same time it's great. To be able to get that added responsibility and challenge of leading the boys is a privilege, so looking forward to it."
Collegians defeated St Kevin's 130-45 in this year's decider to clinch their first premiership since 2012.
McKenzie's main focus is retaining his players while adding some recruits.
In the meantime, he has been commuting to the south-west to play for newly-merged club Noorat-Terang in Warrnambool and District cricket's second division.
He has played two out of three games so far for the unbeaten Lions, with close mate Stephen O'Connor the skipper of the side.
"The results have been good but more importantly the numbers have been really good as well. It's been a really good atmosphere and vibe around the club," he said.
"Not too sure how many games I'll get in, I'm not wearing out the ink on the score-sheet anyway. Would like to get another game or two in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.