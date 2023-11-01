For 20 years Mary Dennis has volunteered at a Warrnambool charity which has been a "quiet achiever" when it comes to helping people experiencing mental health issues and homelessness.
Ms Dennis has cooked for the residents at the Francis Foundation's hostel and says she will miss the friendships when she retires in December.
But that won't stop her coming back for a visit and to share a meal with those long-term residents and volunteers who have been part of her life for two decades.
"I just enjoy their company. I enjoy the friendship," she said.
Volunteering has always been a big part of Ms Dennis' life who in the past has helped out at the Lifeline Op Shop and Salvation Army but is now turning her attention to looking after her granddaughter.
She will leave a big hole in the organisation when she goes, Francis Foundation coordinator Paul Hogan said.
From day one, Francis Foundation has been staffed by volunteers, Mr Hogan said, but just recently he was employed as a part-time coordinator because the number of volunteers had dwindled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're really hoping we can attract some more volunteers," he said.
What is the Francis Foundation?
The Francis Foundation was first started in 1981 by Port Fairy's Joan Grace when she and her husband John took in someone from the former Brierly hospital who was experiencing mental health issues and had no where to go.
"They took the person into their own home and it just snowballed from there," Mr Hogan said.
"The issue became more and more noticeable so the response required was bigger and bigger."
The organisation then moved into the former Alveston nursing home, offering accommodation and support to nine residents, and leasing the building off Warrnambool City Council.
Over the past four decades about 400 people have called it home - whether that was for a few weeks, months or for decades.
To help fund the work, Mrs Grace set up the Francis Foundation Op Shop in Port Fairy with some friends which still operates with the help of a team of volunteers.
Mrs Grace - who was awarded an OAM in 2012 for her services to mental health - remained involved in the organisation until she passed away earlier this year at 87.
Her loss left a big hole in the organisation but her legacy is never far from the minds and lips of those who live or volunteer there, long-time volunteer and former psych nurse Peter McMahon said.
Mr McMahon said they would continue to do the work she started.
"We're a quite achiever. We've been in existence for 40-odd years," he said.
"We've never pushed to have a high profile, it's just about providing accommodation, support and assistance where we could for people who need it."
Mr McMahon said Warrnambool needed more places like theirs with requests for help coming at least every two weeks.
With Warrnambool in the middle of a housing crisis, Mr Hogan said the need for the service was growing.
He said the hostel had a capacity of nine and was always full.
"We get referrals from mental health services, from hospitals, NDIS for people who due to their mental illness either are homeless or at risk of homelessness," he said.
"We recently had a vacancy and we had five inquiries about that vacancy without advertising it."
The hostel was registered as a boarding house and a non-for-profit charity but unlike other rooming houses it offers other services such as providing all food and meals and laundered linen," Mr Hogan said.
"We buy meals from the hospital. We provide all linen and the linen's laundered. We have communal meals, we have outings. We celebrate birthdays," he said.
"It's different from a rooming house. This is a place of belonging and for some people it's a home.
"It's an awesome little place. I've been in the field for a long time and I've never seen any place that has that culture of caring and compassion. It's a fun place to be."
How long people stay living there depends on their needs. "For some people it's a stepping stone to something else, for some people it is a long-term home," Mr Hogan said.
"Everybody deserves to be looked after and cared about.
"It's been here for more than 40 years so it is sort of unsung."
Mr Hogan said he had often found himself having to explain to people where he worked and what the foundation did because many people unaware of it.
