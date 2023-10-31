The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Framlingham man in his 30s arrested for breaching bail

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 1 2023 - 8:24am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest banned man in Warrnambool city limits
Police arrest banned man in Warrnambool city limits

A Framlingham man charged with theft of vehicles and banned from being in Warrnambool has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.