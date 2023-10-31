Police arrest banned man in Warrnambool city limits

A Framlingham man charged with theft of vehicles and banned from being in Warrnambool has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions.
The man in his 30s was located in Warrnambool about midnight Tuesday, October 31, and arrested by Warrnambool police officers.
His strict bail conditions include he live at Framlingham, obey 9pm to 6am curfew and not attend within the city limits of Warrnambool, except to attend legal or medical appointments.
He was originally charged with theft of vehicles before being bailed on the strict conditions.
The man is next listed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a contest mention hearing on December 15.
Earlier this year the man sparked concerns about a lack of drug rehabilitation facilities in the south-west when he walked out of such a centre in Gippsland and never returned.
A koori court elder and lawyer heard the man had attended the Wulgunggo Ngalu Learning Place, which offers culturally appropriate housing for up to 18 Koori men who are undertaking community correction orders.
He was placed on the order in January and spent about four months at the facility before leaving on weekend release and not returning.
The man told the court it took eight hours on public transport to get from Warrnambool to the learning place, which is in Gippsland and he hated being away from his family.
He has a long criminal history.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.